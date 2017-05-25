Hip-Hop’s favorite Barbie will take the stage in front of thousands at the inaugural award show.

As announced, Drake will be taking over hosting duties for the 1st annual NBA Awards. The 13-time Billboard award winner will be joining forces with the Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, along with the league’s biggest stars and celebrity presenters. In addition, he will be joining forces with another YMCMB superstar in helping the award show be an lituation. Just announced, Nicki Minaj will be performing at the award show which will be taken place in New York City at the Pier 36 on June. 26 at 9pm. This has the makings to be a legendary night for the spots and entertainment industry.