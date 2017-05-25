Bad news for all fans of Netflix’s The Get Down. The show will not be returning for second season.

Directed by Baz Luhrman, The Get Down was described as “a mythic saga of how New York at the brink of bankruptcy gave birth to Hip-Hop, punk and disco” and was set in the Bronx in the late ’70s.

The show was Luhrman’s first try at television, and also became the most expensive show ever, with a budget reaching $120 million.

The first six episodes of season one debuted in August 2016 – marking the first time a Netflix original season was split into two parts. The five remaining episodes were subsequently released in April 2017, bringing the season one total to 11 — two short of the original 13-episode order The Get Down received in 2015.

The show, produced by Sony, was hit with multiple delays and experienced resignation from the original showrunner, Shawn Ryan. Then, Luhrman announced he would be stepping down as well should the show be renewed for season two.

Luhrmann posted a lengthy note about the show’s cancellation on his Facebook page Wednesday night. Read it here: