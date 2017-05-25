On the Rise: Fiesty is Here to Let You Know She’s The Future

Fiesty, also known as Fiesty the Future, is a female emcee from Brooklyn who vows to dominate the rap game.

She had a passion for writing poetry at the tender age of 10-years-old, and she eventually began writing, recording, and performing her music at 15-years-old. Fiesty, 22, has headlined events with Dreamchaser’s Omelly and PNB Rock just to name a few. She is also the CEO of her own music group consisting of executives, engineers, dancers, and artists called Family Over False Imitation Entertainment (FOFI Entertainment).

She currently has a 6-track EP titled Mind Blown available on all major streaming platforms like Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify. Her latest single “Good Everywhere” was released on Mother’s Day and received over 10,000 hits in a week. Find out what’s the hype behind Fiesty and her latest track below.