Essence Festival will be hosting its first annual celebrity charity basketball game at this year’s festival. The charity partnered with Master P’s Miller’s foundation Team Hope NOLA to organize the game.

Master P and his son Romeo Miller will be playing basketball with the likes of Trey Songz, Ray J, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Curren$y, Silkk the Shocker, and Trombone Shorty. They’ll be going head-to-head with former pros, Chris Jackson, Robert Pack, Caron Butler and Ben Gordon.

This is a good, entertaining expansion for the Essence Festival. The teams will hit the court on June 29th, which is also day 1 of the festival. The entire festival goes on until July 2nd. You can get full event information here.