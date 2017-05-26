Bryson Tiller is back!

The singer’s sophomore album was slate to release June 23rd, but he blessed the world early a month early and True to Self is out now.

i know we said June 23rd… but i say we Set it Off Tonight!! ALBUM OUT NOW @AppleMusic https://t.co/ATyCIQ5Oph — tiller (@brysontiller) May 26, 2017

Not only is the album out, he released a new music video for the album’s single “Somethin Tells Me”. The video features Tiller on the set of a photo shoot with a countless amount of beautiful black women in bathing suit.

The “Don’t” singer unveiled the album’s track list two days before releasing the feature-less, 19-track album on Apple Music. Pen Griffey fans can finally get off the edge of their seats, and enjoy the moment they’ve all been waiting for for about two years.