Bryson Tiller is back!
The singer’s sophomore album was slate to release June 23rd, but he blessed the world early a month early and True to Self is out now.
i know we said June 23rd… but i say we Set it Off Tonight!! ALBUM OUT NOW @AppleMusic https://t.co/ATyCIQ5Oph
— tiller (@brysontiller) May 26, 2017
Not only is the album out, he released a new music video for the album’s single “Somethin Tells Me”. The video features Tiller on the set of a photo shoot with a countless amount of beautiful black women in bathing suit.
The “Don’t” singer unveiled the album’s track list two days before releasing the feature-less, 19-track album on Apple Music. Pen Griffey fans can finally get off the edge of their seats, and enjoy the moment they’ve all been waiting for for about two years.
A post shared by @brysontiller on May 25, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT