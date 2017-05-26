Bryson Tiller is back!

The singer’s sophomore album was slate to release June 23rd, but he blessed the world early a month early and True to Self is out now.

Not only is the album out, he released a new music video for the album’s single “Somethin Tells Me”. The video features Tiller on the set of a photo shoot with a countless amount of beautiful black women in bathing suit.

The “Don’t” singer unveiled the album’s track list two days before releasing the feature-less, 19-track album on Apple Music. Pen Griffey fans can finally get off the edge of their seats, and enjoy the moment they’ve all been waiting for for about two years.

ALBUM OUT NOW

A post shared by @brysontiller on May 25, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT