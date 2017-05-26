Today in Source News Flash: Bryson Tiller surprised his fans last night, when he released the sophomore True To Self a whole month before the official drop date.

Also in music news, Lil Yachty’s Teenage Emotions is now available to stream.

Nicki Minaj was tapped to perform at the first ever NBA Awards, hosted by Drake in New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The Daily Paper brand released a colorful lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2017 collection. You can see it here.

PUMA and Coogi teamed up for a colorful, Biggie Smalls-inspired drop of shoes and apparel. The release was celebrated during last week’s event in NYC.

The FBI’s criminal probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is increasingly touching on the multiple roles of senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on both the Trump campaign and the Trump transition team.

#NBAPlayoffs: Cleveland advance to finals winning Eastern Conference series 4-2 and beating Boston Celtics 135-102 last night.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat