As the music industry looks to fill avoid where party music is complimented by lyrical content and smooth delivery, Cheeks Bossman emerges as Tampa Bay’s answer in an industry full of questions. The 25-year-old Nigerian born, Raphael Oladapo, known to fans as Cheeks Bossman was not always interested in pursuing a career in music. “I didn’t even have it in the back of my mind, I always wanted to be a professional athlete” remarks Cheeks. It wasn’t until he got to college that he began to take his music serious.

Cheeks began recording songs and working with local producers to generate his own sound. By August of 2012 Cheeks Bossman put out his first mix-tape titled “Pre-Snap.” The mixtape which contained 11-original tracks and 4 industry beats, got the attention of his peers and his older brothers which led them to form a label, Green Eyed Music Group (G.E.M.G). With family support and a strong drive, Cheeks began performing in cities around the state of Florida and even landing a feature from Zoey Dollaz for his single “Whoadies.” Check out his latest track called “Fashion Gawd”

