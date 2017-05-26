Most rappers these days claim to have a certain swag about them, something that makes them stand out from the rest. Maybe it’s star status, maybe it’s the fact that they light up a room when they enter capturing everyone’s attention while

doing so. One rapper who has that certain kind of something is Brooklyn’s new favorite emcee, Johnnie Floss. Following the footsteps of some of BK’s finest like Jay Z, B.I.G. and Fabolous, Johnnie Floss uses his witty wordplay and vicious punch lines to get your attention. You can see all of this through his latest video which features Maino called “Shut It Down”. Check it out below.