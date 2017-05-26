Known for signing highly successful artists including Ice Cube, Jay-Z, N.W.A, QC (Lil Yachty & Migos), Snoop Dogg amongst others, The Boy Illinois is another artist to add to the roster. After being on the underground scene and transitioning to touring with major act Lupe Fiasco and sharing the stage with Jay Electronica, Too Short, Big Sean and more.

The Boy Illinois has partnered up with legendary Label Priority Records to develop into becoming one of the greats.

His new Video “Dancing Like Diddy” will be released early June and will be distributed by Born Leaders Inc. /Priority Records. The Boy Illinois is dedicated to taking his music to the next level, working with major producers Soundtraxx, Nascent Beats, JBravo and more. According to Priority Records GM Fuzzy West, “The music and energy of The Boy Illinois fits Priority and we are excited he’s apart of this distribution service. Great to partner up with a solid team. They are independent thinkers”

In a recent interview with COHH.com, The Boy Illinois talks about his grind as an artist and working on major distribution. Following his release, he will be performing at the Taste of Chicago 2017 Festival July 5th on the Bud Light Stage.