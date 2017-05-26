Creative Time and The New York Public Library (NYPL) are proud to present the latest installment of their collaborative venture In Situ, a site-specific series of conversations pairing leading artists and intellectuals to address critical topics of our time.

Focusing on the issue of “How to Construct a 21st Century Feminism,” the conversation will feature poet Eileen Myles, with Jezebel.com founder, Anna Holmes, and will be followed by a performance by JD Samson of MEN and Le Tigre along with members of The Lower Eastside Girls Club.

The event, which will take place on the evening of June 14 at The Lower Eastside Girls Club, is the second of three conversations in iconic locations throughout New York City this year. The first iteration of In Situ took place in March at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and featured a conversation between Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek and artist Janine Antoni, moderated by Sister Helen Prejean, and a performance by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir.

With a half-century of combined expertise presenting landmark events, the collaboration between Creative Time and The New York Public Library presents dialogues and performances that engage diverse audiences.

