Disney teen star Coco Jones Jones was all smiles when she talked about her ‘why.’ Her why, meaning why she loves to entertain.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio, Jones said late great Whitney Houston, along with Mariah Carey and more were influential in her development.

“Growing up my mom put me on to a lot of powerhouse singers,” Coco Jones told Scoop B Radio’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“I was into Aretha Franklin, Fantasia, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Cece Winans, my mom told me like if you can sing these songs then you can sing anything, oh and I can’t forget Whitney Houston I was into all the bangers.”

She added: “I love singing. I’ve always been this little performer, I was always that extra kid doing the most.”