Its been a year since Gucci Mane has been released from the big house. To celebrate this milestone, the “Make Love” rapper has released a Metro Boomin-assisted album titled Droptopwop.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to announce the release date of Droptopwop on Wednesday, with a handwritten track list and credits. The album features Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Offset, and Young Dolph.

Following weeks of Soundcloud singles, freestyles, and the visuals for “Hurt Feelings”, Droptopwop is finally available to stream on Apple Music.