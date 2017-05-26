Trill Sammy is one the more promising names coming out of Houston at the moment with plenty of solid co-signs, starting with his hometown OG Slim Thug. He first caught many people’s ear with his feature on Dice Soho‘s song “Just Watch”. It was a money boasting anthem that caught the internet by storm. Ever since then Trill Sammy’s name has been appearing everywhere. He has so far worked with Slim Thug, Famous Dex, Rich The Kid, Sonny Digital, PnB Rock and more.

Although, Trill Sammy is known for his sauced up records, “Look at That” is a little different from his usual content. As much as the song is about Trill Sammy displaying confidence and bigging himself up for the success he has experienced so far in his professional career, it is a sing/rap yet still saucy tune. However, this isn’t the first time Trill Sammy has showcased his melodic side; his song “Sorry” featuring PnB and Sonny Digital was a smash too. Take in the Tasha Catour-produced counting money anthem below.