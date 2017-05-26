The King dethrones “His Airness” on top of the great NBA playoff scoring performances.

Last night, history was made at the TD Center in Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers set a new NBA record for winning their 13 straight close out game in dominant fashion with the score of 135-102. The win clinches Cleveland’s third straight Eastern Conference title while their superstar LeBron James returns to the NBA Finals for the 7th consecutive year. During the game, history was made as Bron Bron was able to add a fact to the “GOAT” debate. With 2:40 left in the 3rd quarter, Lebron James hit a 3 pointer to surpass Michael Jordan as the league’s career all time scoring leader in the playoffs. He finished last night’s game in MVP like fashion with 35 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. James will continue to increase his career postseason point total of 5,994 when he faces the team he beat to win Cleveland’s first world championship, the Golden State Warriors.

As fans are anticipating the June 1st NBA Finals series opener, some believe that this rubber match between these two juggernauts of the Cavs and Warriors have the makings to become the best series ever. They have both won the last 2 world championships. They both possess a huge amount of superstar identity. The only thing missing is the final results in who will coming out champs which would be the 3rd consecutive year both squads face another. Only time will tell as Game 1 will be aired on ABC on next Thursday at 9pm.