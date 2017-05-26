Melyssa Ford and Buffy The Body were staples in many of your favorite music videos in the past ten years. In fact they paved the way for many.

Model, Stephanie Santiago believes that she’s the last of a dying breed!

Named one of the sexiest New Yorkers on Instagram by the New York Post, Santiago co-hosts the Lip Service Podcast alongside The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee and has appeared in music videos like 2 Chainz’s Birthday Song and Fabolous’ Birthday Song.

Her huge break came in 2013 when she appeared on stage as Bonita Applebum during A Tribe Called Quest’s opening set during Kanye West’s Yeezus Tour at Madison Square Garden. Named by Complex as one of the 25 Hottest Urban Models to Follow on Instagram, shehas range in her young career.

Appearing on a recent episode of Scoop B Radio, Santiago talked about a very popular topic in the entertainment world: plastic surgery.“Well, I don’t think there are video vixens anymore,” Santiago told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“I think it’s all like bartenders, strippers and free bitches, so I don’t really think you can compare them to like the real ones like myself or Melissa Ford, or even Tahiry, you know what I mean? “Even Buffy the Body, you know what I mean, we’re real video vixens like we’ve done some legendary s**t, but everybody’s getting plastic surgery, man. They’re doing it for cheap I was just watching Maury the other day and they got like commercials. What is it they call it? Sono Bello or some s**t? These b*****s getting lipo from the f******g ads on Maury, my man. Like everybody’s getting surgery.”

She said a lot! Click here to hear the interview in its entirety.