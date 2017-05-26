It’s been four days since the Manchester terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert, and only now Mac Miller announces he will not be performing at scheduled concerts this weekend.

Miller was scheduled to perform Saturday at Sasquatch Festival in George, Washington, and Sunday at Soundset Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This morning (May 26th), the rapper tweeted “Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I’ll be back. Love always.”

Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always. — Mac (@MacMiller) May 26, 2017

Miller met with Ariana Grande earlier this week when he flew in to her nativa Boca Raton, FL, where she relocated after the bombing.

Grande also announced Friday that she will be returning to Manchester for a benefit concert.