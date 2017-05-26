A month after the release of her thirteenth studio album, Strength of a Woman, Mary J. Blige dropped a slaying visual for album’s single “Love Yourself.” Originally, the song features Kanye West, however, the video delivers performance from A$AP Rocky who replaces Yeezy both visually and lyrically.

The new version premiered today in the video directed by Taj. The visuals were shot in Los Angeles and New York City and showcase Mary’s iconic style matching her message of self-love and empowerment.

Enjoy: