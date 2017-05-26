Master P‘s album release is only a day away. With Intelligent Hoodlum album due out tomorrow (May 27), the Ice Cream Man has dropped off a preview for fans.

The clip finds Master P in a ski mask while hanging out in what we assume is a New Orleans neighborhood. The music is presumably a track from the new album.

“I been around murderers and hustlers, might take the stand on me n***a I don’t trust you,” he raps. The visual continues traveling through the neighborhood, giving fans more glimpses into the lives of the people.

The song continues, with P rapping: “I was raised by the preacher, I was right by the teacher/I had a nine and a beeper, cuz these n****s will sneak you/Man I jumped off the porch, ’cause momma was poor/Daddy couldn’t find a job, we posted up by the store.”

The track has a different vibe than his previous single “If,” which is more of a love song. This only means Master P is cooking up a diverse project.

Watch the preview below.