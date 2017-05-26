Treble, an emerging digital platform that lets recording artists find collaborators, has been picking up momentum over the past few months.

Their latest “Treble Track” — Holy Vibe— is a collaboration between between two of the most exciting artists within the Treble community—Brooklyn-based MC Stro and the Nigerian-born MannyWellz, a producer, multi-instrumentalist, and highly talented artist. An infectious summer anthem, Holy Vibe is the perfect song to vibe out to this memorial day weekend.

Stream it now on all major streaming platforms and make sure to download the Treble app to connect with artists like Manny and Stro today.

Listen HERE