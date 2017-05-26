Virgin Max is a multi-talented hip hop artist & producer, hailing from the Bronx, New York. His debut EP “Proof of the Wild” delivers a 5 Track hard hitting yet soulful vibe.

‘Proof of The Wild’ demonstrates the unique range of talents of this young artist, with the project being written and produced in its entirety by Max.

Inspired by the likes of artists such as Kanye West, Virgin Max is able to mix soulful samples along side creative flows and conscious lyricism.

The release of the EP is also accompanied by the visuals for the projects first single ‘Skins’ directed by the talented Akaniyene Essien. Checkout ‘Proof of The Wild’ & stay tuned for a lot more music on the way from Virgin Max.

‘Proof Of The Wild’

https://soundcloud.com/virginmax/sets/the-proof-of-the-wild

Tracklist:

1.Jumpman (prod. Virgin Max)

2.Turns (prod. Virgin Max)

3.Honor Role (prod. Virgin Max)

4.Oceans 23 (prod. Virgin Max)

5.Skins (prod. Virgin Max)