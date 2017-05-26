Artist and producer Brandon Rossi is taking a similar route that Kanye West took year years ago: becoming a producer and then killing the game as an artist.

The Decatur, GA native was first profiled by The Source back in 2014 and like cake in the oven, he’s only continued to rise.

In his interview with The Source back in 2014, Rossi said that a friend once asked him what label he’d sign with if he had the opportunity to choose one. He told him that one day he envision himself signing with Jay-Z or Kanye West. His dreams came true in 2013, when he signed to RocNation as a writer/producer. “You can do anything in life as long as you truly believe in yourself,” he said back then.

Appearing on an episode of Scoop B Radio last week, Rossi expanded more on his growth.

Click here to listen to the whole interview

“I come from a musical background,” Rossi told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “My family played instruments and I kind of took it to college where I met a lot of people who were doing music.”