Statik Selektah, member of the Roc Nation management family, announced his upcoming 8th album, 8.

8, the latest compilation album from the Boston-born, Brooklyn-based producer/DJ will be released on Showdown/Duck Down Music and features tracks with 2Chainz, Joey Bada$$, Run the Jewels, The LOX, Wale, Action Bronson, Black Thought, Raekwon, Freddie Givvs, Westside Gunn, Conway and the late Sean Price, among many others.

Statik has released seven producer albums: 100 Proof (2010), Stick 2 the Script (2008), Spell My Name Right (2007), Population Control (2011), Extended Play (2013), What Goes Around (2014) and Lucky 7 (2015). Over his career, Statik Selektah has also released collaborative albums and digital Eps with several critically acclaimed artists such as Termanology, Saigon, Freddie Gibbs & Freeway. For more info on Statik Selektah tune into his weekly radio show on Sirius/XM ‘Shade 45’ on Thursday Nights from 8PM – 12AM.