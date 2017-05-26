After month of teasing his debut studio album, Lil Yachty has finally released Teenage Emotions. 19-year-old teased the project a little over a month ago, when he released the cover art and track lis, including features from acts such as Migos, Diplo and YG.

Yesterday, a day before the release, Lil Yachty served as a guest on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio where he discussed his current place in the rap game and went in detail on the 21-track project. Yachty explained that he created Teenage Emotions for his diehard fans, not for industry, and emphasized the importance of connecting with your fans.

That’s how you get the real love. Someone will love you, but if they feel like they know you or they can relate to you, it’s a real genuine, solid love, even when you’re down. As opposed to, ‘Oh yeah, you got a hot song, man I like this song, this song’s dope.’

As the title suggests, Teenage Emotions focuses on the wide range of mental states of everyday youth, including everything from heartbreak to happiness. The album is now available to stream on Apple Music, or you can purchase it on iTunes.