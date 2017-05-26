Today [May 26th] upcoming street wear brand Ineffable announces their Spring Summer 2017 collection.

The lookbook showcases select pieces from the brand’s collection range which is highlighted by vibrant spring colors and patterns. The entire collection consists of a new colorway of INEFFABLE’s sought after Patterned Flannel, Track Pants (2 colors), Satin Shorts (2 colors), a Striped Boxy Tee and an INEFFABLE branded headband. Additionally, it will be the first time the brand is releasing graphic tees.

You can find INEFFABLE on Twitter @ineffable_co, Instagram @ineffable_co and facebook.com/ineffable.clothing. Check out the full editorial below!