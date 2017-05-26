On Thursday (May 25th), the appeals court upheld the ruling blocking President Donald Trump’s travel ban against six Muslim countries.

4th US Circuit Court of Appeals’s ruling of 10-3 upholds the lower courts decision to halt portions of President’s executive order.

However, Trump administration says it has plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.

A statement from Attorney General Jeff Sessions read:

This Department of Justice will continue to vigorously defend the power and duty of the Executive Branch to protect the people of this country from danger, and will seek review of this case in the United States Supreme Court.

The ban was announced in early March, however, never got into effect because it was almost immediately blocked by federal judges. The court makes extensive use of Trump’s comments during his campaign when he called for a full ban on Muslims from entering the United States as evidence against this executive order.

The ruling blocking “Muslim ban” read:

The evidence in the record, viewed from the standpoint of the reasonable observer, creates a compelling case that (the executive order’s) primary purpose is religious. Then-candidate Trump’s campaign statements reveal that on numerous occasions, he expressed anti-Muslim sentiment, as well as his intent, if elected, to ban Muslims from the United States.

