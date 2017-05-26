The football offseason workouts sets the tone for the NFL’s regular season. The Miami Dolphins linebacker Neville Hewitt is making moves and has done so quietly every summer. The collaboration of local New Jersey football guru Ron James and Bootown Fitness’ Eric Salvary, while working out with Hewitt’s college teammate, Arnold Blackmon, out in New Jersey.

Hewitt stays game ready!

Hewitt started two games in 2015 and five last season while never missing a game overall. During his first season he played 53 more snaps on defense. But his special teams play must have stood out warranting the extra 67 snaps gained this season.

That’s a testament to a good support system.