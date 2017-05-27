Meek Mill Still Listens To Drake’s ‘Back To Back’ Diss ‘For Motivation’

Meek Mill posted on his Instagram story Friday night (May 26) that he still listens to Drake’s “Back to Back” diss track “for motivation.”

The clip features the song playing while Meek drives a Lamborghini, and comes after posts of the MMG partying in the club.

Drake’s “Back to Back” came out in 2015, after a feud between the former collaborators was initiated when Meek accused Drake of using ghostwriters.

“I play this for motivation,” the MMG rapper’s on-screen quote read. “Back to back Aventadors.”