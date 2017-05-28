All Hail The Mistro! Andrew “Mistro” Ferrell is the head of “Da Aviatorz” production crew and is Chicago’s next legend. In his new album “Buddy Pass,” Mistro encompasses the millennial take on the magnum opus.

The project highlights the best talent hip-hop has to offer from Joshh’s “Las Vegas” to Mayes’ “Coupe Deville”. Ferrell’s project has the mark of a true star; molding and crafting talent instead of relying on star power to push records.

“Buddy Pass” is like owning your dream car and driving in perfect weather; the experience you’ve been waiting for but never thought would come to life. Put on your sunglasses, strap yourself in and get ready for the album of the summer.