Young Ros has gained a lot of success with his hit single “Big Bag”. Labels like Atlantic Records took a liking to him after instantly gravitating to this exclusive mainstream hit. From this point, Young Ros has been given the opportunity to expand his network into rubbing shoulders with different industry circles.

Recently he released a new freestyle off of Kendrick Lamar’s latest single “DNA,” to prove to his supporters that he is not just a one hit wonder. This young emcee still has bars left in him along with introspective lyrical content. Check out the freestyle below and let us know your thoughts.