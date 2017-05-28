OVO first teased their Clarks collab shoe earlier this year. Fans’ thirst for this particular collaborative item has been real but now the wait finally ends as OVO x Clarks are at last available to the masses to purchase. Clarks is an iconic British brand that has dominated in the UK over the years but with the OVO co-sign, it has made it an even more prominent brand, to the point if you have never worn Clarks before now you’re definitely wearing them now. Clarks are the ultimate desert boots that have been very popular amongst Jamaican culture and style with fashion bibles like GQ and Vogue calling the shoe “irresistible to the rudeboys of Kingston’s burgeoning concrete jungle”.

The collab takes Clarks’s premium manufacturing and adds signature OVO branding on the upper and insoles. The shoe is available in three different colorways; Black, Beige and Purple. Fans can purchase them over on their website.