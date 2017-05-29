Multiplatinum-certified and critically applauded Portland, OR rapper Aminé unveils his brand new single “Heebiejeebies” [feat. Kehlani] at all digital retailers via Republic Records.

Stream/Download/Listen HERE

Following up the double-platinum mega-hit “Caroline” and rising smash “REDMERCEDES,” the new track pairs Aminé with the Bay Area’s biggest voice. The track fuses hypnotic production, a standout hook from Kehlani, and head-spinning wordplay.

Every once in a while, an artist comes along and rewrites the entire rule book for a genre. That’s exactly what Aminé did with “Caroline” in 2016. Taking rap to a new frontier, it earned an RIAA double-platinum plaque as he delivered a kinetic performance of the anthem on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon between constant touring. “REDMERCEDES” and its high-profile official remix with Missy Elliott and AJ Tracey saw him lap the competition yet again.