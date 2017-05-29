Last Friday [May 26th], BACARDÍ and Major Lazer collaborated on a specialty rum that extended to a private event before Memorial Day Weekend on the shores of BACARDÍ Bay in Miami, FL.

BACARDÍ took Caribbean inspiration for the celebration bringing together a diverse mix of reggae, dancehall, soca, hip-hop, and electronic music alongside four island-inspired pop-up restaurants from across the globe. The event offered an authentic island feel, rum cocktails, and a live performance by Major Lazer premiering new music and the Limited Edition Rum.

Special Performance by Major Lazer and appearances by Chanel Iman, Nick Young, Sterling Shepard, Ty Hunter, Cashmere Cat, Pearl’s Restaurant, Truck Stop, Chef Creole, and La Factoria.

Photos by BFA

Before their epic performance, The Source got a chance to link up with Major Lazer (Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire) for an exclusive interview!

TheSource.com: What does Major Lazer have planned for 2017?

“Well we got this rum out, we’re working on new music we’re going to put this EP out. We have a single that we’re going to be launching. We also got a big Spotify campaign and we’re going to be touring the world” – Walshy Fire

What do you guys have planned for the show tonight?

“We’re going to go into outer space” – Walshy Fire

What should fans look out for coming soon?

“We have six tracks coming soon” – Diplo

Can you tell us how Hip Hop inspires your overall sound?

“We are Hip Hop” – Jillionaire

Photos by Fabian P.