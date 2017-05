In today’s musical landscape everyday experiences are lost in the “gimmick and facade”. Music that everyone from all walks of life can relate to that’s what the South Florida sensation MF brings. Today is no different MF drops a new video “Lost Ones” an impressive laid back record off his recently released EP America’s Angel. The storyline is one I’m sure we all can relate to heartache from both love & friendship. Directed & shot by Sp1 Films.