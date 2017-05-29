Nako G continues to unleash his unique sense of artistry and creativity over heavy hitting 808s and sound waves. “Back In My Bag” comes on the heels of Nako’s previously successful drop, “SWM”. The futuristic, distorted sound is sweeping the industry, and Nako G seems to have mastered his sound. I guess you can say that he’s “in his bag..” or, “Back in his bag..”, as he so effectively details on “Back In My Bag”. You can check out “Back In My Bag” on Nako G’s SoundCloud below, and be on the lookout for more heat all Summer ’17, and Nako is releasing his debut project in the fall, entitled ‘GENESIS’.