A member of the Soul Group Universe collective, SGUV8 is known for being the chameleon of the group, channeling almost any facet of Hip Hop. These are the ingredients that are displayed on his solo mixtape “Rich Off A Website.” From the project’s intro track “Heavy Metal,” filled with dark melodies, listeners know their in-store for a captivating ride. Furthermore, strong features from his Soul Group comrades on “Never Broke” and Peruvian Flake,” showcase the caliber of talent possess as a group. Check out the entire project from SGUV8 below, as well as the music video for “RockSteady$$$$.”