Ay-Rock is a producer, songwriter and engineer hailing from Austin, Texas and based out of Maryland. At the age of 9 he began writing as a form of escaping the troubles of reality, expressing his passion and sharing his thoughts with the world. They quickly transformed to the creation of song lyrics. He felt that writing let him get out all his emotions and deal with the obstacles he had to face. As the years passed he began developing his style and creating his flow that can only be classified as versatile.

Eventually, he started his own recording studio to further hone in on his craft of music and music engineering. He attended and received a bachelor’s degree in Audio Production from the Art Institute of Washington and began working for artists like B.O.B., Wale, Maino and many others. In fact, he was the first engineer to mix Wale’s record, “Bait.”

Ay-Rock spent years working on his craft to become a producer as well as an artist, creating many tracks in genres that range from rap, r&b, pop, and rock. Everyone who hears his work always has the same remark; “this is Ready To Go”.

Fans have a lot to look forward to with the latest project release by the talented rapper Ay-rock. “The Grey Area” is the stunning rapper’s biggest masterpiece to date—but he promises it certainly won’t be his last.

