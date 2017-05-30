Police are now warning the public about a missing suitcase belonging to the alleged Manchester suicide bomber, Salman Abedi.

Detective Russ Jackson, whose the Chief Superintendent at the North West Counter Terrorism Unit released a statement that if found, the luggage should be approached with caution.

“We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May,” he said.

“We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous, but would ask people to be cautious,” he continued.

“The public should not approach the case if they see it but contact police immediately on 999.”