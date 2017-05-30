Legends and multiple Source cover alumni, Nas and Lauryn Hill just announced that they’re going on tour together. They have collaborated on the classic “If I Ruled the World” and are sure to bring a crowd of dedicated fans. It is a 17 city tour in the North Americas.

See tour dates below:

9/7/17 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/8/17 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/10/17 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

9/12/17 — Boston, MA — Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/14/17 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

9/15/17 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

9/20/17 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

9/22/17 — Miami, FL — Bayfront Park Amphitheater

9/23/17 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

9/27/17 — Houston, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

9/28/17 —Dallas, TX — The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

9/30/17 — Austin, TX — Austin360 Amphitheater

10/3/17 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/5/17 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

10/7/17 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/10/17 — Seattle, WA — WaMu Theater

10/11/17 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum