NBA Finals Here Thursday and……

The NBA Finals start Thursday so of course that means we will catch a various amount of heat on the court come game 1. We are being blessed with an opportunity to see a mellow rotation of the Nike LeBron 13 and a fresh new installment of the soldier line. As you know, we didn’t here anything about the LeBron 14 and that’s why the 13 is now back and in full effect. The shoe will come decked out in two exclusive premium suede colorways. The main colorway is obviously the Night Maroon which features a gum outsole, zoom air cushioning, an embossed swoosh and matching hang tags. Are you feeling the new LeBron 13?

We will keep you posted on where you can purchase the Nike LeBron 13 which will release in stores on June 1st.

Nike LeBron 13 Low

Release Date: June 1st, 2017