A.I with the rock…..

Reebok is known to pay homage to the hall of famer, Allen Iverson and what he’s done for the game of basketball and continues to do. Being a main captain on the BIG 3 league coming to Barclays center next month he is sure to be recognized for his amazing 2001 NBA finals performance where he dominated in the Reebok Answer IV. The shoe comes equipped with a unique zipper design, with ‘only the strong survive’ imprinted on the outsole. Also to not only impress but the shoe comes with a graphic of the infamous moment Allen stepped over Ty Lue.

The shoe is not one of Allen’s most popular but with the history behind, it sure makes the shoe one of the most memorable for Allen and fans all-together. Check out the images of the Reebok Answer IV Playoff special edition pair in the gallery below.

We will keep you posted on a release date coming soon.