On The Rise: Take A First look At Shawn Taylor’s “No Feelings” Video

New York-bred emcee Shawn Taylor is the latest in a slew of young newcomers creating a path and viable chance at mainstream success for Hip-Hop coming out of upstate New York.

Equipped with his own take on the singing-rapping wave, Taylor’s melodic delivery and inviting content makes him one to look out for in the near future.

Take a first look at his latest visuals for the track “No Feelings”, a delicate cut off his self-titled EP, released earlier this year.