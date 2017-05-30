During a train attack in Portland, Oregon three men protected teenage passengers. One of the teenagers included 16-year-old Destinee Mangum who broke down while expressing her thanks to the men.

One of the men were severely injured and the other two died during the attack in which they prevented Jeremy Christian from executing his racist terrorist attack.

“They lost their lives because of me and my friend, and the way we looked,” Mangum said.

“I just want to say thank you to them and their family, and that I appreciate them. Without theme, we probably would be dead right now.”

Mangum later says that her and a 17-year-old friend were riding the train when Christian approached them and said that Muslims should die. Her friend, muslim, was wearing a hijab.

She continued saying that the suspect continued to threaten them and tell them that they should kill themselves and return to Saudi Arabia.

The three men then intervened to help the teens but 53-year-old Ricky Best, and 23-year-old Taliesin Namkai-Meche were cut in the throat by a knife and killed. 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also slashed but survived.

Suspect Jeremy Christian was later arrested and charged with aggravated murder after fleeing the scene.