Teyana Taylor is back with another jaw-dropping video showcasing her glorious body that many have deemed as goals.

The triple threat has returned with a seductive, bass-heavy slow jam, “Drippin,” featuring Migos. In the NSFW vid, Taylor’s covered in fluorescent body paint and contorts her body in various smoky, neon-lit rooms. In her teaser, she hashtagged the video as Rated R, a rating that is usually associated with strong language and sexuality throughout giving fans a fair warning of what to expect from the sensual visual.

“When was the last time we f**ked to a record?/ When was the last time we f**ked to a record?” Teyana sings.

Making an appearance Takeoff, Offset and Quavo spit their amorous bars in front of a projector screen, as another woman shows up drippin’ paint.

Although Teyana hasn’t officially announced her return to music, many fans anticipate the announcement soon. Despite not dropping new music, Taylor has been keeping busy with other ventures including her workout program called Fade2Fit, which launched in March and she’s also back into acting, making an appearance on VH1’s The Breaks where she plays fictional rapper “Imani X”.

Check out the steamy new video below.