Nick Soto AKA STILLAMESS, born in Bronx, NY and currently resides in Rockland County, NY, dropped a nostalgic video titled “Mr. Misunderstood”. He rhymes a chock full of punchlines with an old school flow that real Hip Hop heads will thoroughly enjoy.

The visual encompasses STILLAMESS’ everyday life with family and friends. He shows that his life is just like everyone else’s and doesn’t display chains and the hottest cars like the rapper’s of today. He’s definitely bringing real Hip Hop back that is needed in today’s time. Check out the video below and tell us what you think.