The final installment from his popular mixtape ‘Trap Nominated,‘ TE dness presents ‘Saucy’. An eye catching colourful video, featuring pretty ladies and branded tops. The West London rapper who is known for his relatable lyrics, raps “saucy saucy i’m a saucy n*gga, saucy saucy I’m a saucy n*gga……. send her to my crib but i cant with my door keys, cos if she sees the rolly she might go walkies ooohh,” as he confidently stand amongst the ladies.

With over half a million streams, it is clear that this is one of TE dness most highly anticipated songs from the project and a vibe to definitely add to your summer playlist.

Watch Saucy below:



Stream the song below: