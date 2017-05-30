Writer Loses Job For Tweet About Japanese Indy 500 Winner

A Denver sportswriter is out of his job after triggering an onslaught of criticism for tweeting that a Japanese driver winning Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 made him “uncomfortable.”

Terry Frei, a sports reporter for the Denver Post, sent the questionable tweet shortly after Japanese race car driver Takuma Sato hailed victory in the illustrious Indy 500.

“Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,” he wrote.

The tweet immediately evoked a firestorm of criticism on social media.

Frei attempted to clarify with historic references and an apology, but it wasn’t enough.

When racism raises its ugly head, it’s hard to hide its presence.