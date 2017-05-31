It’s mind blowing to think that its been 10 years since Rihanna released her third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad. This album was a pivotal point in RiRi’s career.

Her sound went from island vibe to pop and R&B. She also switched up her entire image from Bajan pop princess to sexy superstar. With the signature eye covering hair cut and revealing clothing, bad gal RiRi was born.

The album spawned five singles including, “Umbrella”, “Hate That I Love You” featuring Ne-Yo, “Rehab”, “Don’t Stop the Music”, and “Shut Up and Drive”. Rihanna embarked on her first worldwide tour the Good Girl Gone Bad Tour, and re-issued the album Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded with two hit singles, “Take A Bow” and “Disturbia”. The events following the release of this album is history.

It’s true what they say: Once a good girl gone bad, she’s gone forever