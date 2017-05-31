Save up for these!!

Just when you thought Jordan Brand was going to relax with the fire releases, news emerges that the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Sail’ is coming next month. The shoe is featured in the “Premium Essentials” collection and will easily become your favorite sneaker by the end of the summer. Taking on a cream colorway with red on the Nike Air tongue label. Are you impressed with the second edition of the ‘premium essentials” collection? The Air Jordan 1 has become a favorite and I don’t see a change coming in the next years.

Check out images of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Sail’ releasing next month.