Amazon To Refund $70 Million To Parents For Unauthorized Purchases By Children

If your child bought something in an app from amazon’s app store without your permission, you may get your money back.

On Tuesday, the federal trade commission announced refunds are now available for parents whose children made in-app purchases without their knowledge.

Last year, a court found Amazon responsible for stuff that kids bought without parents’ permission.

It noted Amazon didn’t provide enough disclosures or ask parents to approve the purchases children made.

It did not require a password to make purchases within apps.

According to the f-t-c, more than 70 million dollars in charges may be eligible for refunds on in-app purchases made between November 2011 and may 2016.