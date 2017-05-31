Bryson Tiller is loaded with lots of surprises for his fans.

First he dropped his sophmore album, True to Self a month in advanced along with visuals for his single “Somethin Tells Me”. Following the release of the highly anticipated album, Tiller announced tour dates for his Set it Off Tour four days after the album dropped.

But before tour kicks off in August, Tiller will be performing for three pop up shows in three different cities: Los Angeles, New York, and of course his hometown Kentucky.

Check out the tour dates and locations of the 2017 Trapsoul Series: True to Self in the Instagram post below: